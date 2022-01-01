Mushroom Supplement Label VidaCap Set To Release Rare, Collectible NFT’s On Ethereum Blockchain

Posted on 2 hours ago
Published by
The Street

By PR Newswire SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Popular U.S. mushroom supplement label VidaCap is set to release 50 rare and original digital NFT designs that will be available for purchase February 7th on OpenSea marketplace. The entirety of proceeds from the sale of the NFT’s will be donated to Alzheimer’s research. For those unfamiliar with the technology, NFT’s (non-fungible tokens) are bits of code that assign ownership to unique digital creations. Similar to the trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies, NFT owners buy and sell their digital assets with the hopes that they will …

