Mugham Center marks bicentenary of Ashug Alasgar

Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova The International Mugham Center has celebrated the 200th anniversary of Ashug Alasgar, known as an outstanding representative of the ashug art. The event was organized by the Mugham Center, the Institute of Folklore and Dede Alasgar Ojagi Public Association in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on holding the 200th anniversary of Ashug Alasgar. A documentary film “Ashug Alasgar” was presented as part of the event. At the presentation, chairman of the Dede Alasgar Ojagi Public Association, the great-grandson of Ashug Alasgar Khatai Alaskarl…

