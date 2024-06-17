MotoGP Meets Web3 With Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is revving up for the second half of the MotoGP season with the official launch of the Smarter Speed Challenge, an online racing mini-game built to bring an adrenaline rush to the fingertips of both Web2 and Web3 users. Flagging off on August 18, this campaign blends online gameplay with real-world perks. Users can climb live online leaderboards for their chance at a share of 66,000 USDT, a paid trip to meet five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo and exclusive 2026 MotoGP VIP Passes.

This initiative is an extension of Bitget’s broader MotoGP collaboration, with the exchange serving as the Regional Partner for four major Grand Prix events in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Indonesia. At the heart of the partnership is the “Make It Count” campaign, fronted by three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, reinforcing the shared ethos of split-second precision and strategic performance.

The challenge invites users to race like a pro by completing daily circuits, climbing the leaderboard, and collecting points with points being double during key races in Catalunya and Indonesia. More than just a game, it’s a chance for fans to bring the spirit of racing into their everyday lives with a few leaderboard wins leading to real-life rewards like cash prizes, co-branded merchandise, and behind-the-scenes MotoGP experiences.

“For Bitget, it’s about turning fandom into action,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer at Bitget. “Crypto is often seen as technical, but what we’re doing here is simplifying it by making it fun, intuitive, and relatable. Just like racing is about speed and precision, the same values also apply to trading. With the Smarter Speed Challenge, we’re meeting users right where they are: in culture, in competition, and in community.”

Having already made an impact with trackside activations, influencer campaigns, and fan engagement initiatives across key Grand Prix locations in Italy and Germany, the Smarter Speed Challenge marks a digital expansion of that partnership, tapping into global communities who want to experience the energy of MotoGP without needing a pit pass.

The challenge runs till November 16, 2025 and is accessible directly via the Bitget platform. Racers have plenty of time to log in, shift gears, and discover just how far Smart Speed can take them.

For more information and to join the challenge, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

