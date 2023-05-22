Morocco’s Mazraoui to remain at Bayern Munich after pro-Palestine social media post

Moroccan player Noussair Mazraoui will remain at Bayern Munich after his pro-Palestine social media post, the German Bundesliga club said on Friday. "Noussair Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person he resolutely rejects terror and war and he never meant to cause any irritation with his posts," said Jan-Christian Dreesen, the club's CEO. "FC Bayern condemns Hamas' attack on Israel," he added. Mazraoui also said: "I condemn all terrorism and terrorist organizations." Bayern Munich stressed that football should unleash its power of reconciliation between different cultures, especially in the most difficult moments. The Bavarians added that they stand by Germany's Jewish community and at Israel's side and that nothing justifies the murder of children and families. A former Ajax defender, Mazraoui was part of Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the North African team earned fourth place. Almost two weeks ago, Mazraoui, 25, shared a video supporting Palestine on Instagram, which was later deleted. The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers. The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Source: EN - Anadolu Agency