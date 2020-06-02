Morocco: Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 7,800

Health authorities in Morocco and Tunisia confirmed more cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as the countries struggle to stem the spread of the pandemic.

In Morocco, the Health Ministry confirmed 26 new virus cases, pushing the total infections to 7,859. Moroccan authorities have so far confirmed 205 deaths and 6,291 recoveries from the disease.

The country had declared a nationwide medical emergency on March 20 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Tunisian Health Ministry, meanwhile, said the country’s infections rose to 1,086 as two new cases were registered.

Tunisia’s death toll from the virus now stands at 48, while a total of 965 patients have recovered so far.

The pandemic has killed over 376,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.29 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.71 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

Source: Anadolu Agency