Moroccan Authorities Battle Forest Fire Near Tetouan with Intense Ground, Air Efforts

Tetouan: Moroccan authorities have been battling a forest fire near the northern city of Tetouan since early Saturday, amid intensive ground and aerial efforts to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading.

According to Anadolu Agency, Fouad El Assali, director of Climate and Environmental Risks, and Reforestation at the National Water and Forest Agency, stated that the fire broke out in the morning in a forest near the town of Mellaly¨ne, which is administratively part of Tetouan. El Assali mentioned that firefighting teams on the ground are working intensively to contain the blaze, alongside the intervention of four ‘Canadair’ amphibious aircraft assisting in extinguishing operations. He noted that it is still too early to assess the extent of damage to the forest cover.

In mid-July, the National Water and Forest Agency urged residents near forests in three provinces, particularly in the northern regions, to exercise caution regarding fire risks. It encouraged citizens to promptly alert authorities if smoke or suspicious activity is observed and avoid behavior that could lead to fires.

Authorities announced on May 16 the allocation of $17 million to enhance wildfire response efforts during the summer of 2025. Abderrahim Houmy, director general of the National Water and Forest Agency, said the number of wildfires in 2024 reached 382, marking an 82% decrease compared to 2023. He added that fires in 2024 consumed 874 hectares of vegetation, with nearly 45% of affected areas consisting of secondary grasses and seasonal plants.

Forests cover about 12% of Morocco’s territory and are exposed annually to wildfires of varying severity, depending on climate conditions and human behavior.