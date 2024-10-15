Morning Briefing: Oct. 13, 2024

ISTANBUL: Here is a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US deploying the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system to Israel amid tensions with Iran; the Gaza Civil Defense reporting that Jabalia camp residents are without water and food amid Israeli aggression and Hamas accusing Israel of “massacres” in Gaza’s Jabalia under US protection.

TOP STORIES

US deploys THAAD anti-ballistic missile system to Israel amid tensions with Iran: Israeli army

The Israeli military announced that the US deployed the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system in Israel amid tensions with Iran.

Israeli Army Radio described the move as part of preparations for the expected Israeli response to Iran’s recent missile attack.

While it is described as the “first” such deployment, the US announced a temporary deployment of THAAD in March 2019 as part of joint defense exercises.

Jabalia camp residents without water, food amid ongoing Israeli aggression: Gaza Civil Defense

Residents of the Jabalia refugee

camp have been deprived of essential food and water supplies for the seventh consecutive day as Israeli military offensives continue to intensify in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal highlighted in a video statement the dire situation facing approximately 200,000 residents in the Jabalia area.

“Residents have been without food or water for over a week, struggling to survive as the Israeli aggression shows no signs of abating,” said Basal.

Hamas accuses Israel of ‘massacres’ in Gaza’s Jabalia under US protection

Hamas accused the Israeli army of committing ‘massacres’ in the northern Gaza Strip’s Jabalia region, claiming the attacks were carried out as ‘retaliation against unarmed civilians under American cover.’

The resistance group condemned what it described as Israeli “Nazi occupation’s massacres” that targeted a residential area in Jabalia, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. ‘These massacres,’ Hamas sa

id, ‘are a continuation of the ongoing criminal genocide against our people, shielded by American support.’

Hamas also said the escalated strikes on civilians in Jabalia are an attempt to ‘punish the population for their resilience and rejection of displacement.’

NEWS IN BRIEF

China launched a campaign to protect migratory birds as the migration season begins.

Hezbollah announced its fighters targeted the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a swarm of suicide drones.

The Israeli army said it detected 10 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Golan Heights.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced proposals to reform the European Union’s asylum procedures, including a temporary suspension of the right to asylum, as part of a broader plan to strengthen Poland’s borders and control migration.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

A solidarity event in support of Palestinian people was held in Moscow, organized by the

Palestinian and Venezuelan embassies.

Iranian civil aviation authorities announced a ban on electronic communication devices on commercial passenger flights.

At least nine people were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes on Mt. Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

One UN peacekeeper was injured by gunfire in the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, said the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

A National Geographic team has reportedly discovered the remains of Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, a British mountaineer who vanished on Mt. Everest nearly 100 years ago, according to the organization.

Vessel traffic in the Istanbul Strait has been suspended after a dry cargo ship en route from Israel to Bulgaria broke down.

Trkiye criticized a US decision to extend Executive Order 13894 on Syria for another year.

The Israeli army claimed it intercepted two drones and two missiles launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Pakistan is set to host the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Go

vernment (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Oct. 15-16, bringing together top officials from key regional powers to discuss economic and cultural cooperation.

The Israeli army ordered residents of 23 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

Source: Anadolu Agency