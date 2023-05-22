Morning Briefing: Dec. 24, 2023

ISTANBUL: TOP STORIES Israel preventing UN Security Council's resolution on aid for Gaza from being implemented: Palestine Palestine accused the Israeli government on Saturday of attempting to obstruct the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2720 concerning the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Israel had turned the Gaza Strip into a "mass grave for civilians." It condemned Israel's escalation of violence and genocide against Palestinian civilians, "in the strongest terms". Trkiye never to allow terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria: President Erdogan Twelve terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq, Syria, President Erdogan says after 12 Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in northern Iraq President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Trkiye will prevent a "terrorist structure" from emerging along its southern borders. "Whatever the cost, Trkiye will not allow the presence of a terrorist organization in northern Iraq or north ern Syria," he said at an event in the metropolis of Istanbul. Yemen's warring parties commit to cease-fire: UN envoy The UN special envoy for Yemen welcomed Saturday the warring parties' commitment to a cease-fire and engagement in a UN-led peace process. "Thirty million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to provide for tangible results and progress towards lasting peace. The parties have taken a significant step,' Hans Grundberg said in a statement after a series of meetings between the Yemeni government and Iranian-aligned Houthis in Saudi Arabia and Oman. "Their commitments are, first and foremost, an obligation to the Yemeni people to progress towards a future that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis," Grundberg added. Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa. NEWS IN BRIEF One more journalist was killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks, according to the Gaza M edia Office, bringing the number of journalists killed since Oct. 7 to 100. More than 2,150 PKK terrorists have been 'neutralized' since Jan. 1, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Sunday. Palestinians buried dozens of civilians who were killed by the Israeli army in recent days in the northern Gaza Strip after Israeli vehicles withdrew from areas. Hamas' armed wing said five Israeli hostages might have been killed in an Israeli attack, as it lost contact with a group holding the hostages. The Israeli army has arrested more than 2,600 Palestinians, including 40 medical staffers and eight journalists, in Gaza since Oct. 7, said the Gaza Media Office. Hundreds of relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza protested in the center of Tel Aviv to demand their return. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed outstanding issues between the two countries as well as the situation in the Gaza Strip, which has been under intense Israeli bombardmen t for more than two months. The Czech Republic observed a day of mourning to remember 14 victims killed in a shooting attack Thursday at the Charles University's Faculty of Arts building in Prague. The Italian defense minister said the time has come to find a political solution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to media reports. Russia announced it would withhold a part of payment to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), claiming the money would be used to fund the "illegitimate" Investigation and Identification Group set up by the US and its satellites to promote "illegal activities in the interests of the collective West." Japan decided to approve a modified plan for landfill work to relocate a key US military base within Okinawa next week, bypassing the local government, which appears poised to defy a court order mandating the approval, local media reported. A man was arrested Saturday after the latest piece by British artist Banksy was stolen n Friday less than one hour after it was installed in South London. SPORTS Liverpool draw 1-1 with Arsenal, West Ham beat Manchester United 2-0 in Premier League Liverpool drew 1-1 with Arsenal, while West Ham United shutout Manchester United 2-0 in week 18 of the English Premier League. Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes brought an early lead with a header to the bottom left corner in the fourth minute at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta reaffirm opposition to European Super League plans Amid talk of a European Super League (ESL), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said they are not in favor of the project. "We remain in the same position and we love playing in the Champions League and will continue to do so," Arteta said at a pre-match news conference. BUSINESS and ECONOMY Russia dismisses Western rating agencies in foreign lending Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree changing the rules for giving credits to foreign states. The decree pu blished on the government's portal repeals the clause requiring foreign lenders to have a certain level of Western rating agencies. Source: Anadolu Agency