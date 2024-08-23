Mixed results for Cypriot teams in European football leagues

Cypriot teams had mixed results in the first-leg of their games for the play-off of Conference League and the qualifying round of Europa League on Thursday night. In GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Omonia secured its advance to the next round after an emphatic 6-0 victory over Zira Azerbaijan, whereas Pafos FC was defeated with 1-0 by Romania's CFR Cluj in the Cluj arena. The second round will be held next week. After leaving Champions League, Cypriot Champion APOEL suffered a 1-0 away loss from Latvia's RFS for the Europa League's play-off round, a score which leaves its prospects for qualifying to the next round open. The second match will be held in GSP Stadium, Nicosia, on August 29. Source: Cyprus News Agency