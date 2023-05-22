Mission of 1st Turkish space traveler postponed

ISTANBUL: The mission of the very first space traveler from Trkiye was postponed from Jan. 9 to Jan. 17 due to weather conditions, a top Turkish official said Thursday. The Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the Ax3 mission was postponed due to adverse weather conditions and the planning of SpaceX. Col. Alper Gezeravci will take part in the mission with Spanish, Italian and Swedish astronauts, he said previously. During the two-week mission, Gezeravci will participate in 13 scientific experiments on the International Space Station. Trkiye selected Gezeravci, a Turkish Air Forces F-16 pilot, as the country's first prospective space traveler earlier this year during the major technology event, TEKNOFEST. The Turkish Space Agency was established in 2018 and announced its space program in 2019, as well as its intention to send a crewed mission into space. Source: Anadolu Agency