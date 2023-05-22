Ministers of Cyprus and Greece discuss strengthening cooperation on energy

The Ministers of Energy of Cyprus and Greece, George Papanastasiou and Theodoros Skylakakis, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on energy issues during their meeting on Friday in the framework of the 1st Cyprus-Greece Intergovernmental Summit, which was held under the leadership of the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. According to a Ministry statement, during their meeting, the Energy Ministers of Cyprus and Greece discussed important aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, including the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will involve cooperation, inter alia, in the promotion of the electrical interconnection project between the two countries. It is added that the memorandum will provide for the exchange of know-how and best practices on renewable energy, hydrocarbons and electricity networks, as well as for joint actions in view of both Cyprus' presidency of MED9 and Greece's presidency of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) in 2024, with a view to promoting projects of interest to both countries, such as the development of offshore wind farms. The meeting also confirmed the interest and support of the Greek side in Cyprus' efforts to create infrastructure for the entry and liquefaction of natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean for export purposes, the statement concluded.

Source: Cyprus News Agency