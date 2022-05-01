Minister: Azerbaijan ready to discuss increase in energy supplies to Europe

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that Azerbaijan isready and open to discussing the issue of increasing energysupplies to Europe, Azernews reports. He made the remarks speaking at the World Economic Forum inDavos. “Azerbaijan is asked to increase energy supplies. We are happyto increase supplies to the market,” he said. The minister underlined that however, investments in the sectorhave been insufficient over the past few years due to the changedpolicies of financial institutions towards fossil fuels, includingnatural gas. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is also a major supplier of gas…

