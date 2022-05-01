Minister: Azerbaijan exports 3.5 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijan has exported 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe during the period of January-April 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his official Twitter page. During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported a total of 7.6 billion cubic meters of gas. Out of these, 46 percent were exported to Europe, 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas or 38 percent were exported to Turkey, and 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas or 16 percent to Georgia. The minister noted that the gas exports increased by 17.4 percent compared to the same period of last year. He added that a total of 15.7 billion cub…

