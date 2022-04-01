Millions of Afghans want to leave country, survey finds

The majority of Afghans would leave their country if they had the chance, according to a survey conducted last year as the US withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban returned to power. The poll was conducted by the US public opinion research firm Gallup between August 9 and September 29. The results, released on Monday, were based on interviews with a random sample of more than 2,000 adults aged 15 and older in Afghanistan. The percentage of Afghans who said they wanted to leave their home country for good rose to a record high of 53% in the survey. “This percentage, one of the highest in th…

