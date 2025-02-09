Millions Brace for Snowstorm in Northeastern US

ISTANBUL: Millions in the northeastern US are preparing Saturday for a snowstorm expected to hit this weekend. The US National Weather Service warned that more than 10 states will be affected by heavy snowfall starting late Saturday.

According to Anadolu Agency, winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, with accumulations potentially reaching 25 centimeters (10 inches) in some areas.

In New York City and surrounding regions, snowfall is expected to begin around 8 p.m. local time (0100GMT) and continue intermittently Sunday, with 5 to 10 centimeters forecast. Authorities cautioned that mixed rain and snow could lead to icy roads and urged residents to take precautions, and avoid unnecessary travel.

The storm is expected to shift southward by the start of next week.