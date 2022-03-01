Military conflict in Ukraine reveals double standards – Turkey’s FM

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The military conflict in Ukraine has revealed double standards, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Trend reports. “There are some people who say, ‘this is not the Middle East, why is there bloodshed?’ It makes no difference to us whether it happens in Ukraine or Syria’s Aleppo,” he stated. Cavusoglu added that the Uyghurs in China were having difficulty maintaining their religious and national identity, while Muslim women were banned from wearing headscar…

Read More