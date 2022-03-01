Military conflict in Ukraine reveals double standards – Turkey’s FM

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The military conflict in Ukraine has revealed double standards, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Trend reports. “There are some people who say, ‘this is not the Middle East, why is there bloodshed?’ It makes no difference to us whether it happens in Ukraine or Syria’s Aleppo,” he stated. Cavusoglu added that the Uyghurs in China were having difficulty maintaining their religious and national identity, while Muslim women were banned from wearing headscar…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Military conflict in Ukraine reveals double standards – Turkey’s FM
1 hour ago
U.S. president’s letter to Aliyev shows great importance of co-op with Azerbaijan
1 hour ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
1 hour ago
Turkish president announces “digital mobilization”
3 hours ago
Russia says mines drifting in Black Sea, Ukraine says warning is wrong
1 day ago
Azerbaijani Col-Gen off to Pakistan for working visit
1 day ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.