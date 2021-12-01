Migrants camped in Belarus warehouse still hope to get to EU

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Lev Sergeev and Maxim Shemetov BRUZGI, Belarus (Reuters) – Sleeping on mattresses in a Belarusian warehouse, hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants are still clinging to the hope of a future in western Europe as the year draws to a close. The nearly 600 migrants, from countries including Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Syria, are among thousands who flew to Belarus this year and tried to cross the forested border into Poland. The European Union says Belarus encouraged them to come and then pushed them towards the border in a deliberate attempt to destabilise its eastern frontier. Belarus denies orchest…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
SSR MINING ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING AND RAMP-UP OF THE ÇÖPLER FLOTATION CIRCUIT
10 mins ago
Migrants camped in Belarus warehouse still hope to get to EU
2 hours ago
CHTF 2021 to Kick off This Month Showing Latest Trends in Hi-tech World
CHTF 2021 to Kick off This Month Showing Latest Trends in Hi-tech World
3 hours ago
Maypharm Launches a New Professional set HAIRNA for Hair Loss Solution
Maypharm Launches a New Professional set HAIRNA for Hair Loss Solution
4 hours ago
Global Review 2021: GWM Speeds Up Globalization
Global Review 2021: GWM Speeds Up Globalization
5 hours ago
Global Review 2021: GWM Speeds Up Globalization
Global Review 2021: GWM Speeds Up Globalization
5 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.