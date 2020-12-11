Michel FRAISSE, Europe Vice President & CTO of Digital Power Solution, Huawei: Enabling a low-carbon world with ICT innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — “Combating climate change requires the joint efforts of all mankind. We have always been adhering to the concept of ‘Tech. for a Better Planet’, using ICT technology innovations to develop environmental friendly products to help society reduce carbon emission and protect nature,” Michel FRAISSE, Europe Vice President & CTO of Digital Power Solution, Huawei, told Pilita Clark, Financial Times columnist at the FT Future Forum. In addition, experts from Avast, Schroder, White&Case, and Iberdrola were invited to share ideas of energy conservation and emission reduction, and discuss solutions to global climate change.

To address the challenges led by climate change, 197 countries adopted the Paris Agreement at the Conference of the Parties in Paris on 12 December 2015, with a collective view to preserve the planet. The long-term goal is to maintain the global average temperature rise level within 2 degrees Celsius. The Paris Agreement marked the beginning of the transition of human society to a low-carbon world.

In recent years, environmental problems, such as forest fires, droughts and floods, Antarctic warming, sea level rise, can all be traced down to climate change. The EU has decided to legislate to become carbon neutral by 2050, and China plans to be carbon neutral by 2060. In October, Japan and South Korea also announced their carbon-neutral goal by 2050. In addition to government agencies, enterprises, industry organizations and NGOs are also working on green initiatives.

Environmental protection has always been a key strategy for Huawei’s sustainable development. Michel FRAISSE pointed out that ICT infrastructure needs to reduce its own carbon dioxide emissions and help all industries do the same. ICT innovation will play an important role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Huawei Digital Power achieves green power generation and efficient power utilization through technical innovation. Currently, Huawei Digital Power has generated a total of 296.5 billion kilowatt hours of green power, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 180 million tons, which is equivalent to planting 250 million trees.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.