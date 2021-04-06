Miami International Holdings Reports March 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Monthly Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported March 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.9 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,083,825 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 13.65%. The 13.65% market share represents an increase of over 18% from March 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 486,857,188 shares.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 259,617 contracts.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Feb-21 % Chg. Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Trading Days 23 22 19 61 62 U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 856,908,768 590,743,481 45.1% 786,095,745 9.0% 2,443,233,864 1,570,530,647 55.6% MIAX Exchange Group 116,927,971 68,141,542 71.6% 105,083,886 11.3% 323,257,959 172,216,215 87.7% MIAX 37,494,076 22,187,374 69.0% 33,180,331 13.0% 105,627,843 66,313,908 59.3% MIAX Pearl 52,194,814 24,572,079 112.4% 39,577,948 31.9% 121,671,476 77,154,976 57.7% MIAX Emerald 27,239,081 21,382,089 27.4% 32,325,607 -15.7% 95,958,640 28,747,331 233.8% Multi-Listed Options ADV Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Feb-21 % Chg. Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 37,256,903 26,851,976 38.7% 41,373,460 -9.9% 40,053,014 25,331,139 58.1% MIAX Exchange Group 5,083,825 3,097,343 64.1% 5,530,731 -8.1% 5,299,311 2,777,681 90.8% MIAX 1,630,177 1,008,517 61.6% 1,746,333 -6.7% 1,731,604 1,069,579 61.9% MIAX Pearl 2,269,340 1,116,913 103.2% 2,083,050 8.9% 1,994,614 1,244,435 60.3% MIAX Emerald 1,184,308 971,913 21.9% 1,701,348 -30.4% 1,573,092 463,667 239.3% Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Feb-21 % Chg. Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 13.65% 11.53% 18.3% 13.37% 2.1% 13.23% 10.97% 20.7% MIAX 4.38% 3.76% 16.5% 4.22% 3.7% 4.32% 4.22% 2.4% MIAX Pearl 6.09% 4.16% 46.4% 5.03% 21.0% 4.98% 4.91% 1.4% MIAX Emerald 3.18% 3.62% -12.2% 4.11% -22.7% 3.93% 1.83% 114.6%

Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Feb-21 % Chg. Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Trading Days 23 N/A N/A 19 61 N/A N/A U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 307,161 N/A N/A 290,503 5.7% 893,668 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Volume 487 N/A N/A 477 2.0% 1,470 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl ADV 21 N/A N/A 25 -15.7% 24 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.16% N/A N/A 0.16% -3.5% 0.16% N/A N/A

Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Feb-21 % Chg. Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg. Trading Days 23 22 19 61 62 MGEX Volume 259,617 277,629 -6.5% 289,812 -10.4% 788,162 715,125 10.2% MGEX ADV 11,288 12,620 -10.6% 15,253 -26.0% 12,921 11,534 12.0%

March 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

MIAX MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 15.62% March 4, 2021 Volume 8,126,083 March 4, 2021 Monthly Volume 116,927,971 March 2021

MIAX Options MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records Monthly Volume 37,494,076 March 2021

MIAX Pearl Options MIAX Pearl Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 6.92% March 5, 2021 Volume 3,506,013 March 5, 2021 Monthly Market Share 6.09% March 2021 Volume 52,194,814 March 2021

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected] com.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency

215-790-7806

[email protected]

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl’s exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1396492/MIAX_Logo.jpg