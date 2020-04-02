Miami International Holdings Reports March 2020 Trading Results, New Records for MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Emerald Including 16% Increase in the MIAX Exchange Group’s Market Share 

PRINCETON, New Jersey, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported March 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX ® , MIAX PEARL ® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). With industry volume up over 60% compared to March 2019, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 68 million equity option contracts in March 2020 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,097,343 contracts. The contracts executed by the MIAX Exchange Group represent a total U.S. equity options market share of 11.53%, a new record for the MIAX Exchange Group and an over 16% increase from the 9.89% market share achieved in March 2019.

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg. Feb-20 % Chg. Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg. Trading Days 22 21 19 62 61 U.S. Equity Options Industry 590,743,481 365,585,219 61.6% 508,015,456 16.3% 1,570,530,647 1,057,199,259 48.6% MIAX Exchange Group 68,141,542 36,139,275 88.6% 55,478,341 22.8% 172,216,215 104,992,256 64.0% MIAX 22,187,374 15,205,060 45.9% 23,177,007 -4.3% 66,313,908 44,478,084 49.1% MIAX PEARL 24,572,079 19,797,373 24.1% 28,680,070 -14.3% 77,154,976 59,377,330 29.9% MIAX Emerald 21,382,089 1,136,842 1780.8% 3,621,264 490.5% 28,747,331 1,136,842 2428.7% Equity Options ADV Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg. Feb-20 % Chg. Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 26,851,976 17,408,820 54.2% 26,737,656 0.4% 25,331,139 17,331,135 46.2% MIAX Exchange Group 3,097,343 1,720,918 80.0% 2,919,913 6.1% 2,777,681 1,721,185 61.4% MIAX 1,008,517 724,050 39.3% 1,219,842 -17.3% 1,069,579 729,149 46.7% MIAX PEARL 1,116,913 942,732 18.5% 1,509,477 -26.0% 1,244,435 973,399 27.8% MIAX Emerald 971,913 54,135 1695.3% 190,593 409.9% 463,667 18,637 2387.9% Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg. Feb-20 % Chg. Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 11.53% 9.89% 16.7% 10.92% 5.6% 10.97% 9.93% 10.4% MIAX 3.76% 4.16% -9.7% 4.56% -17.7% 4.22% 4.21% 0.4% MIAX PEARL 4.16% 5.42% -23.2% 5.65% -26.3% 4.91% 5.62% -12.5% MIAX Emerald 3.62% 0.31% 1064.0% 0.71% 407.8% 1.83% 0.11% 1602.2% Other achievements and announcements include: MIAX Emerald New daily market share record 4.85% market share on March 25, 2020

New monthly market share record 3.62% market share

New daily record for contracts executed 1,431,512 on March 25, 2020

New monthly record for contracts executed 21,382,089 contracts

MIAX Exchange Group New daily market share record 14.15% market share on March 25, 2020

New monthly market share record 11.53% market share

New monthly record for contracts executed 68,141,542 contracts



About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

