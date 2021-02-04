Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group
PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2021 trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™).
In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 101 million equity option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,328,742 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.65%. The 12.65% market share represents an increase of over 22% from January 2020.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 506,156,135 shares.
|Equity Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|Year-to-Date Comparison
|Equity Options Contracts
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|Dec-20
|% Chg.
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|Trading Days
|19
|21
|22
|19
|21
|U.S. Equity Options Industry
|800,229,351
|471,771,710
|69.6%
|719,646,140
|11.2%
|800,229,351
|471,771,710
|69.6%
|MIAX Exchange Group
|101,246,102
|48,596,332
|108.3%
|79,347,042
|27.6%
|101,246,102
|48,596,332
|108.3%
|MIAX
|34,953,436
|20,949,527
|66.8%
|31,200,513
|12.0%
|34,953,436
|20,949,527
|66.8%
|MIAX Pearl
|29,898,714
|23,902,827
|25.1%
|22,347,253
|33.8%
|29,898,714
|23,902,827
|25.1%
|MIAX Emerald
|36,393,952
|3,743,978
|872.1%
|25,799,276
|41.1%
|36,393,952
|3,743,978
|872.1%
|Equity Options ADV
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|Dec-20
|% Chg.
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|U.S. Equity Options Industry
|42,117,334
|22,465,320
|87.5%
|32,711,188
|28.8%
|42,117,334
|22,465,320
|87.5%
|MIAX Exchange Group
|5,328,742
|2,314,111
|130.3%
|3,606,684
|47.7%
|5,328,742
|2,314,111
|130.3%
|MIAX
|1,839,655
|997,597
|84.4%
|1,418,205
|29.7%
|1,839,655
|997,597
|84.4%
|MIAX Pearl
|1,573,617
|1,138,230
|38.3%
|1,015,784
|54.9%
|1,573,617
|1,138,230
|38.3%
|MIAX Emerald
|1,915,471
|178,285
|974.4%
|1,172,694
|63.3%
|1,915,471
|178,285
|974.4%
|Equity Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|Year-to-Date Comparison
|Equity Options Market Share
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|Dec-20
|% Chg.
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|MIAX Exchange Group
|12.65%
|10.30%
|22.8%
|11.03%
|14.7%
|12.65%
|10.30%
|22.8%
|MIAX
|4.37%
|4.44%
|-1.6%
|4.34%
|0.7%
|4.37%
|4.44%
|-1.6%
|MIAX Pearl
|3.74%
|5.07%
|-26.3%
|3.11%
|20.3%
|3.74%
|5.07%
|-26.3%
|MIAX Emerald
|4.55%
|0.79%
|473.1%
|3.58%
|26.9%
|4.55%
|0.79%
|473.1%
|Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|Year-to-Date Comparison
|Equities Shares (millions)
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|Dec-20
|% Chg.
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|% Chg.
|Trading Days
|19
|21
|22
|19
|21
|U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
|296,004
|N/A
|N/A
|242,181
|22.2%
|296,004
|N/A
|N/A
|MIAX Pearl Volume
|506
|N/A
|N/A
|268
|89.1%
|506
|N/A
|N/A
|MIAX Pearl ADV
|27
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|118.9%
|27
|N/A
|N/A
|MIAX Pearl Market Share
|0.17%
|N/A
|N/A
|0.11%
|54.7%
|0.17%
|N/A
|N/A
January 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:
|miax™
|MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records
|Single Day
|Volume
|8,077,071
|January 2021
|Monthly
|Volume
|101,246,102
|January 2021
|miax Emerald™
|MIAX Emerald Equity Options Records
|Single Day
|Market Share
|5.94%
|January 27, 2021
|Volume
|2,780,300
|January 27, 2021
|Monthly
|Market Share
|4.55%
|January 2021
|Volume
|36,393,952
|January 2021
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected]
Corporate Communications Contacts:
Natalie Kay, Karma Agency
215-790-7806
[email protected]
About MIAX
MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
Under MIAX Pearl’s exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.
MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
