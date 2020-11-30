Miami International Holdings Announces Equity Investment in Risk Management Software Company StratiFi

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), the parent holding company of the MIAX Options ® , MIAX PEARL ® and MIAX Emerald ® securities exchanges (the MIAX Exchange Group ™ ), today announced the completion of a minority equity investment in StratiFi Technologies, Inc. (StratiFi), an upcoming portfolio risk analysis and compliance platform.

StratiFi is a one-stop-shop portfolio risk analysis and compliance platform that helps financial advisors and wealth management firms engage clients to make informed investment decisions while staying compliant with SEC regulations. The company’s award-winning technology standardizes risk on a simple 1-10 scale using institutional risk metrics and provides the home office with workflows to manage exceptions.

Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH, said, “We are excited to be investing in StratiFi and the exceptional portfolio risk analysis software that Akhil and his team have developed. To enable financial advisors and investors the ability to better track, measure, and manage investment risk is highly advantageous to the underlying investor and fosters increased trust in the capital markets and listed exchanges such as those of the MIAX Exchange Group. MIH looks forward to being a long-term, value-added partner and supporting StratiFi’s growth.”

Akhil Lodha, Co-founder and CEO of StratiFi, commented, “MIH’s investment is a testament to the robust and intuitive technology built by StratiFi and our shared view that enhanced risk and compliance products are better for the overall market. Tom and the rest of the MIH team bring deep expertise and a strong network that will be instrumental in helping us to grow and increase StratiFi’s market share within the independent RIA, broker-dealer and wirehouse segments while simultaneously making investing safer, more predictable and more reliable for everyone.”

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX PEARL’s exchange license, MIAX PEARL Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX PEARL Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

The MIAX Exchange Group’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

About StratiFi

StratiFi Technologies Inc. helps investors make smarter investment decisions.

We enable investment advisors, family offices and investors to define and manage risks that are often hidden, or not well understood, within their client’s portfolios. Our PRISM Rating™ technology democratizes risk management techniques that are normally the purview of sophisticated institutional investors. By identifying, defining, and managing risks, StratiFi helps financial advisors help their clients, and also protect and grow their practices. By educating clients about the realities of markets, advisors can deepen relationships, and better help investors confront the challenges of modern markets and the demands of modern life.

StratiFi, based in San Francisco and New York, is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) or StratiFi Technologies, Inc. (StratiFi), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company and StratiFi remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company and StratiFi’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and either of the Company or StratiFi. Any references by the Company and StratiFi to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.