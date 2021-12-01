MFA: Azerbaijan provided aid to about 80 countries in 2021

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan has so far provided assistance to almost 80 countries and three international organizations, the Foreign Ministry has said. In a statement summing up the results of 2021, the ministry noted that during the year, Azerbaijan continued to provide humanitarian assistance and development support at the international level. In this regard, humanitarian assistance was rendered to Indonesia, Croatia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines within the coordination of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry in 2021. At the same time, COVID-…

