Mexico: COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000

A total of 424 have died in the past 24 hours from the coronavirus in Mexico, health officials there said Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 56,594 with new 2,248 infections.

The death toll rose to 6,090 and nearly 38,500 patients have recovered from the virus.

Mexico confirmed its first case on Feb. 28 and its first death was reported March 19.

The pandemic has claimed 329,300 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

Nearly 4.86 million cases have been reported worldwide and more than 1.91 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency