Meloni announces separation from sleaze-hit partner

ROME, - Premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday announced she was separating from her partner and father of her daughter after he was secretly recorded making sleazy comments on threesome and foursomes to a female colleague and seemingly admitting to an affair.

Meloni, 46, and TV presenter Andrea Giambruno, 42, have been together almost 10 years and have a seven year old daughter, Ginevra.

In the off-air recordings, broadcast by a satirical TV show Thursday night, Giambruno is heard telling a woman that "you have to f**k to get into our working group" and referring to "threesomes and foursomes".

He is also heard apparently admitting to an affair with another female colleague.

In the audio tape, Giambruno tells a colleague he is hitting on: "You know that I and...are having an affair? All of Mediaset knows it, and now you know it too...But we're looking for a third participant, let's do some threesomes. Or even a foursome with...".He goes on, with another female colleague: "There's an aptitude test for our working group...You f**k".

In her announcement, Meloni said: "My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here".

"I thank him for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.

"Our paths have long since parted, and the time has come to take note of this,' added Meloni, who warned: "All those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that however much the drop may hope to dig into the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water," referring to a common expression about resilience.

Messages of solidarity with the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader came in from across the political spectrum, although some leftwing parties aid it was time for the right to stop harping on about the virtues of the traditional Christian nuclear family.

Giambruno, a host on a Berlusconi channel, was also criticised when he recently said that young women shouldn't get drunk if they didn't want to be raped, when he described migrant flows as "transhumance", and when he appeared to deny the human role in climate change.

Italian media have identified the woman to whom Giambruno reportedly directed his sleazy remarks as Viviana Guglielmi, 26, a former local sports reporter in Liguria who joined the Berlusconi Mediaset empire several years ago.

According to the media accounts, she didn't deign to reply and did not look at him.

Giambruno's off-air remarks were broadcast by another Mediaset show, Striscia La Notizia.

Striscia's creator Antonio Ricci said "in the long run we'll find out that I did her (Meloni) a favour".

Source: Ansa News Agency