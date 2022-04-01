Mehmet Oz is worth at least $104 million and maybe a lot more, a new report says

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has derided big technology companies as a “cartel” and boasted about taking on the Silicon Valley giants as he campaigns in Pennsylvania. But he’s also deeply invested in them. Oz’s personal financial disclosure report, filed Wednesday night, shows millions of dollars in Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft stock. Those are just part of a massive array of assets, from equities to real estate, that come from both his own career as a surgeon and TV star, and his wife’s significant family fortune. The candidate and his wife have assets worth bet…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Mehmet Oz is worth at least $104 million and maybe a lot more, a new report says
2 mins ago
N.J. runner plans epic 2-day, 188-mile trek from High Point to Cape May
6 hours ago
Turkish, Canadian FMs review situation in Ukraine
7 hours ago
New project about Shusha to be presented on television
7 hours ago
Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine triggers Syrian trauma
8 hours ago
Turkey to test domestic unmanned warplane in 2023
9 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.