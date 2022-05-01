Mehmet Oz is a top Senate candidate in Pennsylvania. What are his ties to the state?

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz lived in North Jersey for more than three decades. The celebrity known as “Dr. Oz” has invited magazines and TV cameras to his home overlooking the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline to showcase his lifestyle and advice. Now he’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. When he leapt into one of the country’s most crucial campaigns, Oz, a Republican, said he moved to the Keystone State in late 2020, specifically to the Montgomery County home owned by his wife’s parents. He registered to vote in Pennsylvania around the same time, has acquired a driver’s license, conceal…

Read More