Mecobit Mining Rigs Announces the Biggest Hash-Rate in the Market

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MECO Limited (Mecobit), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of solar modules and complete solutions, recently launched new products Solar Unit M4000, Solar Panel Kit (complete), Portable Power Station, M100 Miner, M200 Miner, Meco Rack, which has attracted wide attention in the industry. The result of five years of research, development and testing, this new technology platform enables the production of frameless, thin, lightweight and adaptable solar panels with the performance of comparable standard solar panels.

“We are very excited to bring revolutionary innovation to the field of solar energy,” said Ben Lukas (Chief Marketing Officer). “In addition to the new development work and modules from design and material, this new technology platform has fundamentally helped us with the unique solar-electric technology. Mecobit The Solar System has a unique ability to pass through the shadow, continuing to produce energy in conditions that will shut down other panels.”

Compared to previous innovations, charging speed, battery life, security guarantees and user experience have improved. Mecobit M4000 Solar Unit and Solar Panel Kit is compatible with many devices, tools, equipment, home and electronic industries such as cryptocurrency miners, providing security, long backup and other areas of power. Mecobit Solar Systems Long Life Battery: M4000 Solar Unit, Solar Panel Kit (complete), Portable Power Station passes standard tests such as short circuit, overload, extrusion, acupuncture, etc.

And as governments agree to reduce levels of carbon emissions and introduce additional incentives like investment tax credits, it’s possible that the share of mining operations using solar power will increase even more. Solar power may be considered green and renewable, but there are also significant problems with solar, including the limits of sunlight hours.

Shipping costs

As a consequence of this, Mecobit will pay for both shipping and import tariffs, enabling customers to acquire everything they require to get started with no further costs beyond the cost of the device itself.

About Mecobit

Established in 2015 with the goal of developing and marketing the world’s solar powered cryptocurrency miners, which can use either Ethash, SHA-256 or Scrypt technology depending on the miner’s preference. The company asserts that it was the very first solar powered cryptocurrency mining enterprise in the world. “We wanted to revolutionize the industry with the solar panels by providing more power at a more affordable price than was previously thought to be possible,” B. Franci (Founder).

Mecobit is headquartered in Chiswick High Road, London, England, and has offices in several other cities across the world, including the United States. The company’s website, www.mecobit.com, provides additional information on the company and its products.

