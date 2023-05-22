Measures on energy and electric vehicles added to Cypriot Recovery Plan

Measures to upgrade the Cypriot energy grid infrastructure, as well as to promote the use of electric cars, are included in the modified national Cypriot Recovery and Resilience Plan, which was given a positive assessment by the European Commission on Thursday. The Council of the EU will have to endorse the positive assessment before it is approved. The modified plan is now worth a total of 1.22 billion euro (0.2 billion euro in loans and 1.02 billion euro in grants, and includes a REPowerEU chapter, in the context to the EU's plan to make the EU independent of fossil fuels. Cyprus's REPowerEU chapter consists of two new reforms, five scaled-up investments drawing on five existing measures, and two new investments, towards the increase in the use of electric vehicles, enabling consumers to actively participate in the electricity market, the reduction of primary energy reduction, the increase of energy savings in public and private buildings, and the encouragement of the involvement of businesses in researc h and innovation (especially regarding the upgrading of the country's national grid). The Council of the EU now has four weeks to endorse the Commission's assessment. The Council's endorsement will allow Cyprus to receive 20% in pre-financing of the REPowerEU funds. Under the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), Cyprus has so far received 242 million euro: 157 million euro in pre-financing and 85 million euro disbursed for the first payment. The Commission will authorise further disbursements based on the satisfactory fulfilment of the milestones and targets outlined in Cyprus' revised recovery and resilience plan. Changes to Cyprus' original plan going beyond the newly added REPowerEU chapter concern 28 reforms and 50 investments. These changes are based on the need to factor in objective circumstances hindering the fulfilment of certain measures as originally planned, including the high inflation experienced in 2022 and 2023 and supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine . The changes also take into account the downward revision of Cyprus' maximum RRF grant allocation, from 1.01 billion euro to 0.92 billion euro, following the June 2022 update to the RRF grants allocation key. This reduction reflects Cyprus' comparatively better economic outcome in 2020 and 2021 than initially foreseen. As a result, a number of investments have been removed from the plan or downsized, although most of them will continue to be supported with national funds. Cyprus has also requested to transfer to the plan its share of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), in line with the REPowerEU Regulation, amounting to 52 million euro. These funds, added to Cyprus' RRF and REPowerEU grants allocation (amounting to 916 million euro and 52 million euro , respectively) and to its RRF loan request of 0.2 billion euro, make the approved overall modified plan worth 1.22 billion euro. Green transition The two new reforms included in the REPowerEU chapter aim to enable the uptake of renewable energy projects i n the country, by facilitating the rollout of electric vehicles and enabling final consumers to actively participate in the electricity market. One new investment and three upscaled investments should significantly contribute to reduced primary energy consumption and increased energy savings in many public and private buildings. One upscaled investment should incentivise businesses and individuals to shift to zero-emission vehicles and thus reduce consumption of fossil fuels for transport. Two investments (one upscaled, one new) will increase the number of businesses engaged in research and innovation (R and I) activities feeding into the green transition. They should also spur targeted R and I activities aiming to provide solutions to bottlenecks identified in energy production, storage, transmission and distribution. The latter set of R and I activities will make the country's national grid infrastructure more efficient, accelerate the integration of renewable energy technologies and significantly reduce the country's energy needs. Digital transition, social resilience The modified plan retains the ambitions regarding digital measures, while also upholding the social dimension of the reforms included. Measures such as the extension of compulsory pre-primary education to the age of 4, reform of the social insurance system and those to enlarge the capacity and efficiency of hospitals and promoting a more effective and fair tax system continue to benefit health and economic, social and institutional resilience, and policies for the next generation, children and young people also continue to be prominent in the RRP, for instance covering education and employment measures. Source: Cyprus News Agency