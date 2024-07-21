McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wins Hungarian GP for first F1 victory

ISTANBUL: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri claimed his first Formula 1 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Piastri, 23, came first in Hungaroring, Budapest, finishing the 70-lap race in an hour, 38 minutes and 01.989 seconds.
His teammate Lando Norris was 2.141 seconds behind the leader and Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes finished the 13th round 14.880 seconds behind Piastri.
The 39-year-old Hamilton became the first driver to clock 200 career podium finishes.
Belgium will host the next Grand Prix in July 28.
Drivers
1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 265
2. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 189
3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 162
4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 154
5. Oscar Piastri (Australia): 149
Constructors
1. Red Bull: 389
2. McLaren: 338
3. Ferrari: 322
4. Mercedes: 241
5. Aston Martin: 69
Source: Anadolu Agency