MasterCard negotiating with Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with SMEs

Posted on 47 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend MasterCard, an international payment system, transnational financial corporation, is negotiating with Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MasterCard representative in Azerbaijan Erdem Chakar told Trend. According to Chakar, MasterCard is ready to offer exclusive solutions to Azerbaijani retailers, distributors, gas stations. “Tap to phone (a technology for accepting payments from contactless cards and mobile wallets using a device equipped with an NFC chip) is great for courier and taxi services and similar services. The introduction of Tap…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
‫نوفارتس تطلق المركز الافتراضي للابتكار لتسريع حلول الصحة الرقمية في أفريقيا جنوب الصحراء الكبرى
‫نوفارتس تطلق المركز الافتراضي للابتكار لتسريع حلول الصحة الرقمية في أفريقيا جنوب الصحراء الكبرى
21 mins ago
MasterCard negotiating with Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with SMEs
47 mins ago
‫شركة باور انترناشيونال القابضة تختار شركة Darktrace AI في الفترة التي تسبق كأس العالم
‫شركة باور انترناشيونال القابضة تختار شركة Darktrace AI في الفترة التي تسبق كأس العالم
3 hours ago
‫شركة باور انترناشيونال القابضة تختار شركة Darktrace AI في الفترة التي تسبق كأس العالم
‫شركة باور انترناشيونال القابضة تختار شركة Darktrace AI في الفترة التي تسبق كأس العالم
3 hours ago
MoEngage launches Strategic Customer Advisory Board to Co-create their Product Innovation Roadmap, and Shape the Future of Customer Engagement & Experience
MoEngage launches Strategic Customer Advisory Board to Co-create their Product Innovation Roadmap, and Shape the Future of Customer Engagement & Experience
4 hours ago
MoEngage launches Strategic Customer Advisory Board to Co-create their Product Innovation Roadmap, and Shape the Future of Customer Engagement & Experience
MoEngage launches Strategic Customer Advisory Board to Co-create their Product Innovation Roadmap, and Shape the Future of Customer Engagement & Experience
4 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.