Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes off eastern Russian coast

ISTANBUL: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula late on Saturday, according to local media.

“The magnitude stood at 7.0. The earthquake’s intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (regional administrative center) was 6.0, according to preliminary estimates,” Russia’s state news agency TASS reported, citing the local branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

No significant damage has been reported so far.

“According to scientists, a very active aftershock process is now underway. However, scientists estimate the possibility of another powerful tremor as low,” said Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.

No tsunami alert has been issued, according to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Source : Anadolu Agency

