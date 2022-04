Published by

Azer News

By Trend A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted eastern Turkey’s Malatya on Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media. No casualties have been reported so far. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.72 km, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, adding that the epicenter of the quake was the Malatya province. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Read More