Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation, ITWorx Partner on a Mobile Application for Heart Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To coincide with World Heart Day on September 29th, the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation, a leading nonprofit charity that improves comprehensive, advanced cardiac care for children is thrilled to announce a partnership with the award-winning IT development company ITWorx on a unique mobile application that will drive greater health and philanthropy: HealAHeart.

World Heart Day offers an advocacy platform to highlight actions that individuals can take to prevent and control cardiovascular disease – the world’s leading cause of death. Within that mission, HealAHeart is an important new tool for expanded awareness and global heart health – building knowledge and sharing practices to improve cardio health while offering individuals an easy, convenient way to give to a best-in-class global health charity.

“I was shocked to learn just how many children suffered congenital heart defects – 10 million each year – which can be a death sentence for our most vulnerable children,” said ITWorx CEO, Youssri Helmy. “The more I learned about the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation’s work to treat those children and build medical research and training for a lasting impact, I asked myself, What can I do to help?”

Of course smartphones are ubiquitous, and so the idea of developing a tool with Android and iOS functionality was born. HealAHeart will include:

Instant access to the latest heart health news and advice, including updates on groundbreaking research from the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation’s Aswan Heart Centre in Egypt.

Expert-led audio training guides with physical exercises for improved cardio health, which is increasingly critical to continued well-being during times of social distancing and gym closures, integrated in the next version update.

A dedicated community platform for Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation donors, with the opportunity to give instantly as well as launch crowdfunding campaigns in support of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation.

Centralized reporting on contributions, providing a convenient platform for individuals to consolidate charitable tax receipts while learning about their impact.

Through this one-of-a-kind mobile application, HealAHeart offers an incorporated forum to dispense a suite of recommendations, advice and services to improve heart health – both literally and figuratively, as the benefits of philanthropy help to decrease stress, anxiety and high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks.

“We care so deeply for the people who make our work possible through their generosity, and we want to help them enjoy a happy, healthy life,” explained Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation founder, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub. “Creating a tool for their mobile phones ensured that we could reach them with valuable messages of health, as we continue to celebrate the contributions they make on behalf of children.”

HealAHeart is available for immediate download via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation supports the Aswan Heart Centre in Upper Egypt and is raising funds for the future Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo. Beyond providing urgently needed cardiac care, they impact the region and continent by advancing scientific understanding through research and building human health capacities with training programs.

About ITWORX:

ITWORX, founded in 1994, is a global IT Services firm providing Cloud-based and on-premises solutions to the world’s leading organizations with an emphasis on Advanced Analytics, Enterprise Mobility, Performance Management, and CRM. ITWORX has a 20-year proven track record, building award-winning solutions for Telco, Banking, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Government, leveraging its vast pool of talent, wide range of partnerships, and global delivery capability.

