Liverpool: Liverpool beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 to take over the English Premier League lead from Manchester City, which suffered their first defeat this season against Bournemouth with the same score on Saturday. After Turkish full back Ferdi Kadioglu brought the lead to visitors Brighton in the 14th minute, Liverpool made a comeback in the week 10 game at Anfield. Dutch Cody Gakpo’s right footed shot from long range to the bottom right corner equalized the score in the 69th minute, then three minutes later, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah netted the winning goal for the Reds.

According to Anadolu Agency, in another week 10 match of the day, Bournemouth handed defending champions Manchester City their first defeat of the season. English forward Antoine Semenyo’s right footed shot from close range to the bottom right corner brought the lead to the hosts in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth’s Brazilian forward Evanilson’s second goal in the 64th minute added insult to the injury for the vis

itors Sky Blues. Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol scored the only goal of the Manchester side with a header in the 82nd minute.

Liverpool are at the top spot with 25 points, while Manchester City are just behind with 23 points, Brighton are at the 7th spot with 16 points and Bournemouth follow them with 15 points in the standings.

In another match, Newcastle shocked Arsenal with a 1-0 win. Newcastle striker Alexander Isak’s header brought the vital win to the hosts against the Gunners in the 12th minute at St. James’ Park. Arsenal, which suffered their second defeat this season, slipped to the 4th spot with 18 points, while Newcastle climbed to the 9th spot with 15 points.