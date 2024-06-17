Linde Acquires Industrial Gas Company in Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 1 September 2025 – Linde today announced it has completed its acquisition of Airtec, one of the largest industrial gases companies in the Middle East.



Linde previously owned a 49% stake in Airtec and through this transaction has increased its shareholding to over 90%. The acquisition enhances Linde’s presence across the GCC region, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Airtec produces industrial gases for customers across key end markets including energy, healthcare and manufacturing. Linde’s integrated business in Middle East includes air separation units, CO2 plants, onsite gas generation facilities, and additional infrastructure to produce industrial, medical and specialty gases.

“Airtec’s footprint is highly complementary to Linde’s existing business,” said Oliver Pfann, Senior Vice President EMEA, Linde. “The acquisition creates a diversified and integrated business that will benefit from significant synergies, while strengthening supply chain reliability and customer service. By consolidating our operations, Linde has also strengthened its owned network density in a region where demand for industrial gases continues to grow.”

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com