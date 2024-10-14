Limassol and Marseille reaffirmed cooperation and bilateral ties

Limassol and Marseille have reaffirmed their common vision for cooperation in various fields, with the aim of promoting the development and well-being of their citizens.

This was reaffirmed during the recent visit of a delegation of the Municipality of Limassol to the twined city of Marseille.

According to a press release by the Municipality of Limassol, Mayor Yiannis Armeftis and an official delegation visited Marseille from October 9 to 11, “strengthening the already strong bilateral relations of the two sister cities”.

“This visit confirmed the common political will for closer cooperation and the commitment of the two cities to jointly address modern challenges,” it adds.

They also reaffirmed “the common vision for the future, building bridges of cooperation in various fields, and planning further actions in order to promote development and prosperity in the two cities”.

On the first day of the visit, the Limassol delegation visited the port of Marseille to learn about modern cruise ship electrificati

on infrastructure. They discussed the possibilities of incorporating similar sustainable practices in Limassol, with the aim of reducing emissions.

The delegation was also received by the First Deputy Mayor and former Mayor of Marseille, Michèle Rubirola. During the meeting they discussed the need to update the cooperation agreement between Limassol and Marseille with the aim of strengthening cooperation in the fields of culture, urban infrastructure. They also discussed the two cities’ efforts to become climate-neutral and smart cities, within the framework of the Cities Mission 2030.

The two Local Authorities pledged to continue working together for the development and well-being of their citizens, exchanging ideas and practices that promote sustainable development, the press release says.

Source: Cyprus News Agency