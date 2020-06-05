Libyan army seizes weapons supplied by UAE

Libyan army seized on Friday weapons, ammunition, and vehicles purchased by the UAE for warlord Khalifa Haftar.

This was revealed after the Libyan Army announced the complete liberation of the capital Tripoli along with the strategic city of Tarhuna from Haftar militias over the last 72 hours.

The UAE is one of the several countries — along with Egypt and Russia — that have supported Haftar’s militias against Libya’s legitimate government.

Government forces seized an FN-6 man-portable air defense missile system also known as MANPAD, an SPG-9 recoilless anti-tank gun, a Cornet type anti-tank guided missile, as well as mortar and grad missiles.

A large cache of mortars towed howitzers, rockets, anti-aircraft guns, and cannonry were also seized by the army.

According to government sources, in Tarhuna, dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, and arms depots were seized.

The Libyan Army on Friday liberated the strategic Tarhuna city, the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Tarhuna was a major focal point for the supply lines of Haftar’s militias from Al-Jufra airbase.

The Libyan Army on Thursday announced the complete liberation of the capital Tripoli.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase, in a major blow to Haftar’s forces.

Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.

Source: Anadolu Agency