Lebanon’s central bank chief is suspect in 120 million euro asset freeze case -German prosecutor

BEIRUT/MUNICH (Reuters) -Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh is a suspect in a case which the European Union’s criminal justice agency said on Monday had led to the freezing of some 120 million euros ($132 million) of Lebanese assets, prosecutors in Germany said. The properties and bank accounts, linked to five people suspected of embezzling some $330 million, were seized in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium, Eurojust said in a statement, which did not identify any suspects. An email from Munich prosecutors said the Eurojust statement referred to investigations concerning…

