Lebanon’s central bank chief is suspect in 120 million euro asset freeze case -German prosecutor

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

BEIRUT/MUNICH (Reuters) -Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh is a suspect in a case which the European Union’s criminal justice agency said on Monday had led to the freezing of some 120 million euros ($132 million) of Lebanese assets, prosecutors in Germany said. The properties and bank accounts, linked to five people suspected of embezzling some $330 million, were seized in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium, Eurojust said in a statement, which did not identify any suspects. An email from Munich prosecutors said the Eurojust statement referred to investigations concerning…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Lebanon’s central bank chief is suspect in 120 million euro asset freeze case -German prosecutor
2 mins ago
Azerbaijan boosts gas production in 2017-21
1 hour ago
What does Russia’s history of urban warfare in Aleppo and Grozny mean for Ukraine? 
1 hour ago
Gas exports from Shah Deniz up by 9.3 pct
4 hours ago
China’s DJI rejects claim that Russian military uses its drones in Ukraine
7 hours ago
Company with Azerbaijani capital in Kazakhstan’s “Astana-Technopolis” FEZ plans to expand production
8 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.