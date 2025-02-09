Lebanon Forms New Government for First Time Since 2022

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam has successfully formed a new government, marking the first establishment of a government since 2022. President Joseph Aoun accepted the resignation of former caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and signed a decree with Salam to form the new government comprising 24 ministers.

According to Anadolu Agency, the new government formation comes at a crucial time for Lebanon, as the country faces multiple challenges, including economic turmoil and political instability. The previous government had been functioning in a caretaker capacity, unable to implement significant reforms or decisions due to its limited mandate.

The new government is expected to focus on addressing the ongoing economic crisis, which has severely impacted the country’s financial system and led to widespread poverty. Additionally, tackling corruption and reviving international confidence in Lebanon’s governance are anticipated to be high on the agenda.

Salam’s appointment and the formation of his government have been met with mixed reactions domestically and internationally. While some view it as a positive step towards stability, others remain skeptical about the government’s ability to enact necessary reforms and lead the country out of its current state of crisis.

The new administration’s success will largely depend on its capacity to unite various political factions and work collaboratively to implement effective policies aimed at reviving Lebanon’s economy and restoring public trust in its institutions.