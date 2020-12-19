Latin America’s virus death toll rises by over 2,100

The coronavirus tally has kept rising in Latin America, with the countries reporting more than 2,100 new fatalities and 90,000 cases.

– Brazil

A total of 823 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 185,650, according to the latest update by the Brazilian Health Ministry.

The country also reported 52,544 new virus cases, raising the overall count to 7.16 million.

Sao Paulo stands out as the region most affected by the outbreak with over 1.37 million cases and 44,878 deaths.

The country reported 6.19 million recoveries overall.

– Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 12,248 and 762 new fatalities were added to the death toll over the past day.

It has recorded some 1.3 million cases, 117,249 deaths and 962,397 recoveries so far.

– Argentina

A total of 7,002 fresh COVID-19 cases raised Argentina’s overall count to 1.53 million, according to the Health Ministry.

The nationwide death toll rose to 41,672 as 138 patients died over the past day. Some 1.35 million more recoveries were also reported.

– Colombia

Colombia registered 13,277 new cases and 232 fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising the overall case count to 1.4 million, including 40,019 deaths.

Recoveries reached 1.35 million, according to the Health Ministry.

– Peru

Peru registered 2,242 new cases and 68 fatalities over the past day, pushing the total count to 993,760, including 36,969 deaths.

Recoveries grew to 928,219, according to the Health Ministry.

– Chile

Chile reported 2,403 more infections over the last 24 hours, raising its total to 581,135.

Forty-four people died over the past day, raising the death toll to 16,051, while recoveries hit 552,289, the Health Ministry said.

– Guatemala

Guatemala reported 627 more infections and 38 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising its total to 132,062, including 4,589 deaths.

So far 120,257 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, the Health Ministry said.

– Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.67 million lives in 191 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 75.67 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 42,66 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency