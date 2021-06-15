Laserfiche Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Analyst Report on Content Platform Providers

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021. Laserfiche was one of 14 vendors evaluated based on the strength of its strategy and current offering.

Laserfiche earned the highest rating possible in the criteria of Packaged Applications, Developer Support, Content Generation Services and Execution Roadmap. According to the report, “[Laserfiche’s] roadmap and cloud-first product vision equip it to scale into larger enterprises, and its market approach continues to have a programmatic focus on key verticals.” The report also states that, “Laserfiche offers strong support for packaged applications and solution templates and supports interchange of these templates via customer and partner communities.”

Laserfiche maintains a cloud-first approach to enterprise content management (ECM), focusing on delivering a flexible, extensible platform that integrates easily with enterprise applications. The company continues to provide industry-leading records management, electronic forms and business process automation capabilities including RPA and smart capture. Laserfiche’s strong customer focus also drives product innovation and deep engagement with its user community.

“Laserfiche continues to drive industry leadership in content-centric process automation,” said Thomas Phelps, Laserfiche CIO and senior vice president of corporate strategy. “We believe that Laserfiche’s cloud-first product vision and commitment to empowering customers in highly regulated industries are why we are positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Content Platforms.”

The Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q2 2021 evaluates vendors against 25 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. For more information, download the Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q2 2021 here.

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

