Largest aerospace festival Teknofest kicks off in Baku

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad The largest Aerospace and Technology Festival Teknofest haskicked off in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Azernews reports. The festival will be held from May 26 to 29 on the territory ofthe Baku Seaside Boulevard and in Baku Crystal Hall. The Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival has been heldannually in Turkey since 2018 by the Ministry of Industry andTechnology of Turkey, as well as the Turkish Technology TeamFoundation (T3 Foundation). In 2021, Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest for the firsttime. Products and solutions from 10 startups and a local companywere sho…

