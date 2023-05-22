Lack of fuel supply forces complete shutdown of Gaza hospital generators

Power generators at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip stopped working due to a lack of fuel, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Saturday.

'Generators in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip have completely stopped operating due to the severe fuel shortage,' the ministry said in a statement.

During the past few days, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip appealed for fuel supply for hospital generators in the Gaza Strip.

It announced on Thursday that the main power generators in the Indonesian Hospital and the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza had shut down.

Israeli fighters bombed early Saturday the power generator and solar energy panels at Al-Wafa Hospital in central Gaza City, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Source: Anadolu Agency