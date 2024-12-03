Kremlin Views Ukraine’s Potential NATO Membership as a Threat.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has expressed its concern regarding Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO, labeling it a threat to Russia’s security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters in Moscow, emphasizing that such a move would be “potentially unacceptable” for Russia, as it contradicts Russia’s principle of the “indivisibility of security.”

According to Anadolu Agency, Peskov stated that Ukraine joining NATO would compromise Russia’s security, asserting that the security of one nation should not come at the expense of another. He argued that this possibility fails to address the underlying issues in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine remains steadfast in its pursuit of full NATO membership, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attending a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels to advocate for Kyiv’s position.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, was partly fueled by concerns over Ukraine’s potential NATO membership. Although Ukraine’s membership pros

pects have advanced since the conflict’s inception, they remain uncertain as the war continues.

In a related development, Peskov commented on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s support for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue with Scholz to achieve Russia’s objectives in the conflict. However, he criticized Europe’s continued support for Ukraine, describing it as a “destructive line,” and accused the US administration of exacerbating the situation by fueling the conflict.

Peskov also mentioned that a visit to Russia by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is not scheduled until the end of the year, though preparations for the visit are ongoing.