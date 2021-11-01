Kool-Aid recall at Costco: Small pieces of metal or glass found in drink mix

Published by

Kraft Heinz has recalled a Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mix sold at Costco because the product may contain “very small pieces of metal or glass.” The recalled punch mix is packaged in an 82.5-ounce can and is labeled as Costco item number 95740. Costco posted the recall notice on its website on Friday, Nov. 12. The Kool-Aid product has “Best When Used By” dates of Aug. 31, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023. Kraft Heinz and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the organizations which spearheaded the recall, urged customers to return the drink mix to Costco for a full refund. For more information…

