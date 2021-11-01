Kool-Aid recall at Costco: Small pieces of metal or glass found in drink mix

Posted on 3 hours ago by
Published by
NJ.com

Kraft Heinz has recalled a Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mix sold at Costco because the product may contain “very small pieces of metal or glass.” The recalled punch mix is packaged in an 82.5-ounce can and is labeled as Costco item number 95740. Costco posted the recall notice on its website on Friday, Nov. 12. The Kool-Aid product has “Best When Used By” dates of Aug. 31, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023. Kraft Heinz and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the organizations which spearheaded the recall, urged customers to return the drink mix to Costco for a full refund. For more information…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
OKEx reveals over 300% growth in trading volumes this year
OKEx reveals over 300% growth in trading volumes this year
2 hours ago
NetSfere and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Deliver a Compliant Mobile Messaging Platform Enabling Instantaneous, Secure Staff Communication for Germany’s St. Augustinus Group
NetSfere and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Deliver a Compliant Mobile Messaging Platform Enabling Instantaneous, Secure Staff Communication for Germany’s St. Augustinus Group
2 hours ago
ElectrifAi Showcases Pre-Structured Machine Learning Models with SquareOne at Smart Data Summit
ElectrifAi Showcases Pre-Structured Machine Learning Models with SquareOne at Smart Data Summit
2 hours ago
‫بموجب شراكة استراتيجية بين دائرة الثقافة والسياحة – أبوظبي والرابطة الوطنية لكرة السلة الأمريكية أبوظبي تحتضن المباريات التمهيدية لدوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين لأول مرة في منطقة الخليج
‫بموجب شراكة استراتيجية بين دائرة الثقافة والسياحة – أبوظبي والرابطة الوطنية لكرة السلة الأمريكية أبوظبي تحتضن المباريات التمهيدية لدوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين لأول مرة في منطقة الخليج
3 hours ago
Business School Applications Surge Proves Not a Fad, Sustaining 2020 Growth
Business School Applications Surge Proves Not a Fad, Sustaining 2020 Growth
3 hours ago
Kool-Aid recall at Costco: Small pieces of metal or glass found in drink mix
3 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.