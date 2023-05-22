King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Utilizes Early Cancer Detection Technology for 50 Genes_01 King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Utilizes Early Cancer Detection Technology for 50 Genes_01

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting liquid biopsies on patients spanning various age groups. This innovative approach offers a safer alternative to conventional tissue biopsies. Notably, KFSH&RC stands out as the first healthcare facility in the Middle East to adopt this cutting-edge technology.

This groundbreaking method is distinguished by its ability to detect approximately 50 genes associated with cancer and over 3,000 genetic mutations. This represents a pivotal advancement in patient care, eliminating the need to extract tissue from the affected area for examination. This transformative step greatly enhances healthcare outcomes and elevates the overall patient experience.

Liquid biopsy offers advantages over traditional tissue biopsies. It’s less invasive, involving a simple 10 ml blood sample that can be repeated during treatment. Additionally, it provides high accuracy in swiftly detecting tumor biomarkers, predicting treatment responses, identifying emerging mutations, and confirming the absence of tumor recurrence, marking a significant advancement in cancer science.

This technology presents a safer alternative to traditional biopsies for patients facing challenges in accessing affected tissue without surgical intervention, as seen in cases like lung cancer. It is particularly beneficial for elderly patients, for whom a lung tissue biopsy may not be suitable due to the potential for severe complications associated with it.

As a strategic health partner at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh from October 29 to 31, KFSH&RC will showcase its pavilion in the accompanying exhibition, where visitors can explore Liquid biopsy technology and various other healthcare solutions and technologies.

Liquid biopsy technology holds promise for other stages of cancer treatment at KFSH&RC. Through the routine use of the test, it is possible to build a database of tumor-causing mutations in the local community, which helps in early diagnosis of cancer before tumors form, in addition to tracking changes in the patient’s condition, frequently during treatment, allowing timely adjustments to treatment plans and preventing worsening of the condition.

This achievement is a part of KFSH&RC’s ongoing commitment to harness advanced technologies for enhancing operational excellence and patient care. The test facilitates swift clinical decision-making for cancer patient management and reduces both the testing time and its process through full automation.

KFSH&RC stands as one of the world’s prominent institutions in delivering specialized healthcare, leading the way in innovation, and serving as an advanced hub for medical research and education. Furthermore, it actively endeavors to advance medical technologies and elevate global healthcare standards through collaborations with significant local, regional, and international organizations, aiming to deliver world-class clinical, research, and educational services.

