Khaled Ismail joins Omnix International as Chief Commercial Officer

Khaled joins Omnix International from Oracle, where he served in several roles, most recently as Senior Vice President – Business Applications, ECEMEA

The veteran information technology and business development professional will steer Omnix International’s growth in key markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Omnix International, an end-to-end intelligent technology solutions and services provider, announced today the appointment of Khaled Ismail as Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 1st, 2020. Omnix helps clients lead the digital optimization and transformation journey across workforce, operations, customers and services, to achieve a competitive advantage.

Khaled Ismail joins Omnix with several decades of leadership in the information technology industry, having held senior roles that saw achieve measurable benefits and remarkable business development success. In his new role, Khaled will lead Omnix International’s business strategy and commercial development, applying his expertise and skills toward positioning Omnix International as the next-generation systems integrator across the MENA region.

Commenting on Khaled’s appointment, Wael Fakharany, Chief Executive Officer of Omnix International, said: “Khaled is a dynamic leader and an IT sector business development heavyweight, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him as an invaluable addition to the executive team at this period of the company’s growth.”

“His track record and reputation in the industry are underpinned by a vision-driven approach to decision making, strategic planning, and tactical implementation, and this will help us move our market position forward,” added Fakharany.

In the course of his 24-year tenure at Oracle, Khaled has maintained a considerable growth profile for the company as it navigated several phases of transformation in technology, value and proposition. In the process, he has built and led robust teams of sales consultants and business development experts.

“I decided to join Omnix international to team up with a group of talented individuals in a well-established organization coming from this region with a passion to excel in the IT field globally and drive the transformation journey with their customers in the Middle East and Africa,” said Khaled, adding: “Our main focus will be the specialization to bring a valuable and unique experience to support the customers in their mission, and building strategic partnership with our partners and customers.”

Khaled will utilize his technical experience to drive key vertical markets in the healthcare, education, public sector, construction and retail sectors. Additionally, he will support clients with valuable and unique experiences, and will build strategic partnerships with the company’s extensive network of partners.

Khaled is a certified life and career coach, with a strong ability to develop and lead personnel who meet and exceed goals.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider with a focused expertise in digital strategy and consultancy towards business success. Currently Omnix employs over 1700 staff across 5 countries, providing intelligent business, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, modelling and virtual interactions, intelligent workplace & spaces, and cybersecurity integrated solutions. Together delivering consulting, technical, support and managed services with over 33 years of experience and a proven track record across the GCC.

In the GCC region, Omnix International has worked extensively with scores of partners in the government and private sectors, taking a leading role in the digital transformation of processes, procedures and operations at public and private enterprises through the implementation of advanced, high-value and frontline technologies.

