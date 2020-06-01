Kenyans celebrate first-ever virtual Madaraka Day

COVID-19 has forced Kenyans to celebrate a unique Madaraka Day from their homes with Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta leading the nation in celebrating synchronized events from different venues aired live across the country.

The Madaraka Day is celebrated on June 1 in Kenya to commemorate the country’s independence from the British colonialists in 1963.

In a first for Kenya, the president, his deputy, and the whole military parade at State House in the capital Nairobi was seen wearing a face mask to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The military parade maintained social distancing all through the event.

Speaking at the event Kenyatta said: “Today’s celebration is taking place in an unconventional manner. For the first time in 57 years, we are unable to celebrate Madaraka Day at a public gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“And as we fight the coronavirus pandemic today, our victory over the colonizers should remind us that this too shall pass,” he added.

Focusing on new constitutional reforms, he said they would “bring an end to cycles of violence that we have witnessed since 1992. One that will deepen our democratic credentials and lead to an inclusive society”.

Source: Anadolu Agency