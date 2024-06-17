Kenyan Human Rights Watchdog Reports 8 Dead in Ongoing Protests

Nairobi: The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on Wednesday reported eight fatalities from alleged gunshot wounds in six counties during nationwide protests to mark the anniversary of the deadly 2024 anti-taxation protests.

According to Anadolu Agency, previous local media reports put the toll at four, including two children. More than 400 people-including protesters, police, and journalists-have been injured, with at least 61 detained, according to a KNCHR statement. The rights watchdog noted allegations of excessive force, involving ‘rubber bullets, live ammunition and water cannons,’ which caused numerous injuries.

The commission said it received credible reports of ‘hired goons,’ infiltrating protests in several cities, ‘engaged in violence, looting and property destruction.’ It also ‘strongly’ condemned the Communications Authority (CA) order, directing all television and radio stations to end live coverage of the protests.

Kenya’s High Court issued a conservatory order, suspending the

CA’s directive. The court has directed any broadcasting signals shut down under the contested directive be “immediately” reinstated, pending additional orders from the court. Global internet watchdog NetBlocks said live data show restrictions have been imposed on Telegram in Kenya amid rising concerns of a wider internet shutdown.

Kenyan President William Ruto urged the nation to protest ‘peacefully without descending into chaos or destroying people’s property,’ according to the Kenyans news website. Thousands took to the streets across the country Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the dramatic anti-Finance Bill demonstrations held June 25, 2024, that led to the storming of parliament, police gunfire and more than 60 deaths.

Ruto’s administration faced intense scrutiny for how it handled the protests, which also caused widespread property damage. The government later acknowledged fatalities and disappearances linked to the unrest. Ruto dissolved nearly his entire Cabinet in July, retaining only Pri

me Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and pledging to form a “broad-based government.”

Sparked by public anger over rising living costs and Ruto’s tax policies, demonstrations in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa were among the most intense. Initially focused on economic demands, the protests escalated into demands for Ruto’s resignation.